Brokerages Set NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) PT at $94.25

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,771. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.