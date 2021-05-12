Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Target Price at $7.25

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,515. The stock has a market cap of $910.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 14.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.