Brokerages Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $48.25

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

KEX traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,283. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $259,895.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,428.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock worth $902,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kirby by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

