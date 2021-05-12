Brokerages Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price at $14.20

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMPT. Piper Sandler cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,621,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $5.89 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.