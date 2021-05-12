Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Price Target at $113.88

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,737 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $152.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.39.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

