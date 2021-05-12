Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) PT at $32.42

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.70.

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,163,679.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

