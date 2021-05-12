Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target at $112.71

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.88.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $8.84 on Friday, reaching $189.18. 41,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.01 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

