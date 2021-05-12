Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Target Price at $108.25

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,636. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $1,398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $132,308.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,625 shares of company stock valued at $25,312,983 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $21,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 76,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

