Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMSI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. 473,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,615. The company has a market cap of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

