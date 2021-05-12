Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

LSCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.68. 1,653,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,827 shares of company stock worth $7,149,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.