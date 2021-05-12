Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Illumina posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

ILMN opened at $381.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.09. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Illumina by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

