Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

CODI traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 127,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,635. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 236,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

