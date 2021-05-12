Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.45 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of APH opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $69.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amphenol by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Amphenol by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 218,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

