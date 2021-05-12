Brokerages Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to announce $21.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $14.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $100.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $101.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $117.60 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 264,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

