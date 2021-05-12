Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $358.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to announce $358.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.50 million and the highest is $364.01 million. RingCentral posted sales of $277.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.43.

RNG traded down $16.18 on Friday, hitting $250.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.09. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after acquiring an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

