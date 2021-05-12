Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

Shares of OPBK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

