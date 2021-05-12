Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to announce sales of $217.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.30 million and the lowest is $211.89 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $82.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $876.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.86 million to $928.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $899.89 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGY. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $12.25. 20,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

