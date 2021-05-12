Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report $17.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.90 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $78.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 146,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,780,301. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

