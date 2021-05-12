Brokerages Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $13.20 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

