Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.583-5.684 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.79. The company had a trading volume of 391,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,056. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

