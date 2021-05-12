Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $17.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.84. 77,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.09 and a 200 day moving average of $440.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.