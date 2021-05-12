Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

BTVCY stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.02. Britvic has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

