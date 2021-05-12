BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.