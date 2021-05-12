BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,772 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 349,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.