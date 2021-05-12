BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $277.91 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

