BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.10 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

