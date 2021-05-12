BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.82 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.42 and its 200-day moving average is $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

