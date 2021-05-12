Brian Titus Sells 29,937 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. 4,071,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

