Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNR. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €73.88 ($86.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.74. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

