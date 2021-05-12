Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNR. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €73.88 ($86.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.74. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

