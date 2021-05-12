Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $257.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

