Bray Capital Advisors Has $494,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 226,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

