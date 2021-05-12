Bray Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 153.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $169.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

