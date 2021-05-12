Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 350 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 26,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa stock opened at $223.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.86. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.