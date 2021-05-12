Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

BDN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.40 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

