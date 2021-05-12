Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.00. 55,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average is $156.97. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,360 shares of company stock worth $8,167,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

