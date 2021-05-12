Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,249 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,249 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. 12,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

