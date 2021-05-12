Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $34,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 112,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,116. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

