Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

