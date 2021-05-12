Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $3.16 on Major Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.88 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00005626 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.06 or 0.00725587 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005692 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00018825 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.95 or 0.02126430 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000810 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,922,111 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.