Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRLXF. Raymond James cut shares of Boralex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.