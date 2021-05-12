Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,665.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock opened at $2,247.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,385.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,178.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Booking by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

