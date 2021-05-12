Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 35.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Booking by 7,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,247.68 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,385.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,178.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

