Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:BCEI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. 3,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

