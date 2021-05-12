Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT Raised to $75.00 at DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.