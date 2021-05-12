Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIFI. William Blair downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $108,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIFI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 1,500,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.38 million, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

