BMO Capital Markets Trims ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Price to $48.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.48 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

