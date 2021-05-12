BMO Capital Markets Trims ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Price to $48.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.48 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
Further Reading: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.