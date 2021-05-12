BMO Capital Markets Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$16.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

TSE MRE opened at C$13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.38. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.92.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.5000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.65%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 11,700 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

