BMO Capital Markets Increases Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target to C$0.80

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

LUC opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lucara Diamond will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

