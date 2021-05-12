BMO Capital Markets Increases Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $41.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $29.80 on Monday. Interfor has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

