Blockmason Credit Protocol Market Cap Hits $739,359.44 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $739,359.44 and $5,967.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00086321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00059345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00107708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.00809696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

